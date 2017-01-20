School staff credited with helping stop shooter

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Liberty-Salem High School district’s superintendent is crediting his staff and students’ quick response in helping keep the incident from becoming much worse.

It took law enforcement five minutes to get to the school after getting that initial 911 call but they say by the time they arrived on scene, the shooter was already detained by school staff.

West Liberty-Salem School District staff have been trained to use the ALICE method in response to active shooter situations.
That stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

Superintendent Kraig Hissong said that training focuses on actively trying to protect others which he says is what happened in this situation.

Hissong told us staff and students used desks, brooms and other items to block doors before evacuating through windows which is what they’re encouraged to do.

“They immediately ran, got into the rooms and started barricading doors and exciting building and evacuating as necessary,” said Hissong.

He said they will be reviewing their response to the shooting but feels his students and staff followed their training well. The latest ALICE training his staff had was two years ago.

