Student found dead at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio (WLWT) — A student was found dead in a Miami University dorm room, the school reports.

Police and the Butler County coroner were at Morris Hall on the Oxford campus.

A Miami University spokeswoman confirms the students is female, and she was found dead inside her dorm room this morning. The university said it couldn’t comment on a cause of death at this time, but foul play is not suspected.

Only a handful of students are on campus today. Most are still on winter break. Classes resume on Monday.