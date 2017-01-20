Victim’s family releases statement after school shooting

Nationwide Children's Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Logan Cole’s family has released a statement Friday afternoon.

It was released to the media by way of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

It reads:

“We are thankful for the Lord’s protective hand on our son. We are also grateful for the outpouring of support from our family, friends, and community. We would like to ask for continued prayers for Logan. Also, we’d like to encourage prayer for the community, the other student, and his family. We are certain they have been deeply hurt as well. We are confident that God has a purpose and plan through this tragedy.”

