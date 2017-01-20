West Carrollton native to play piano at Inaugural Ball

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Darrel and Wanda Webb watched the inauguration from home in Miamisburg today hoping to catch a glimpse of their son, Jason.

He’ll be playing the piano tonight at 7:00pm during the Inaugural Ball.

Jason is a musician and producer in Nashville, but that all started here in Ohio.

Jason’s parents say that their son has pursued music aggressively since he was just five years old. From there, Jason’s love for music was fostered by his mother.

Wanda Webb said, “I played the piano as a young girl and took piano lessons. At the age of five he started asking me for piano lessons.”

Wanda explained, “As kids are, they have whims. And I thought when they start something they will stop it. Then start and stop. So I said well, we’ll see what happens.”

That didn’t happen with Jason.

“Probably for about a year. he was relentless,” said Wanda.

That passion led to a scholarship from the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. And on January 20th, inauguration day, Jason will take his biggest stage.

“oh my goodness, we are extremely proud of him. He’s overcome a lot of obstacles in his life,” said Wanda.

She added, “When he was younger he had some major surgeries. Five total from the time he was 10 to the time he was 19. That’s when his music became so important to him.”

Jason’s father, Darrell says his son has accomplished a lot, but has always stayed humble.

“The wonderful thing about him is that he has all these accomplishments but he is very humble.” said Darrell. He explained, “Jason is a very average American in his thinking. But when he goes to do something he gives it all he’s got.”

Jason Webb is scheduled to take the stage tonight at 7:00pm, playing piano with the orchestra for the Inaugural Ball.