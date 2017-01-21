2 arrested in armed robbery, Police search for suspect who is ‘armed and dangerous’

19-year-old Jaron Hayes wanted by Montgomery County officials (Photo provided)
HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested in connection to an armed burglary Saturday morning.

Daviana North, 19, an Randall Williams, 25, are accused of holding up a woman at gunpoint and demanding money.

Montgomery County Deputies were called out to a home off Philadelphia Dr. in Harrison Twp. after a resident said she had been abducted outside her home around 8:30 p.m. Friday, then forced back inside her house at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had been taken to and from the residence several times to make withdrawals from her bank account.

A third suspect has not been found yet. Officials are searching for 19-year-old Jaron Hayes in connection to this case.

Deputies also found an iPhone that detectives believe to be stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the screen saver or has any information about this case is asked to call 937-225-4357.

 

