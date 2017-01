KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into Trader Joe’s at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering Saturday afternoon.

The property manager says a woman hit the gas instead of the brakes and slammed into the front entrance of the grocery store.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Trader Joe’s will remain open, but the front entrance is closed off.