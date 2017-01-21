Champaign Co. school shooting suspect could be tried as an adult

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials have identified the school shooting suspect as 17-year-old Ely Ray Serna, a student at West Liberty-Salem High School.

The Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office said Serna was immediately arrested following the shooting Friday morning, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office seized a 12 gauge shotgun at the school and believe it’s what the suspect used.

Two students were hurt in the shooting. One with non-life threatening injuries and the other is in critical, but stable condition.

The prosecutor’s office is expected to file a motion pushing Serna be tried as an adult Monday morning.

Serna is facing two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, 6 counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone,  inducing panic, and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

Serna is on the wrestling team and honor roll.

The suspect is being held in the county’s juvenile detention center and is due in court on Monday.

