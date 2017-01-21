Kettering Police warn residents about thefts

kettering police car

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are warning residents about thieves targeting rims and tires in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department (KPD) is asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

According to the department’s Facebook, these thieves are stealing large rims and tires off of trucks.

The post reads:

“Love your truck tires and rims? So do thieves in our area.

Over the past week thieves have targeted trucks with oversized rims and tires stealing thousands of dollars in property from Kettering residents. KPD is asking citizens to be vigilant across the city for these criminals and report any suspicious activity to dispatch at 296-2555. Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call Lt. Kevin Kavanaugh at 296-2408.”

