LISTEN: 911 call released in West Liberty-Salem High School shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time, we’re hearing the frantic 911 call from a student who was inside West Liberty-Salem High School at the time of the shooting.

Two students were injured in the shooting. One of them is in critical, but stable condition. The other is expected to be okay.

Saturday, grief counselors were on hand at the school, helping students cope. It was the first time they were allowed back inside the school since the shooting Friday morning. The 911 call highlights those intense moments.

Dispatcher: “911, what’s the location of your emergency?”

Caller: “Hi, we’re at West Liberty-Salem High School and there’s a shooter.”

Dispatcher: “There’s a shooter at the, at the West-Liberty?”

Caller: “Yes, West-Liberty Salem High School.”

Officials identified the shooter as 17-year-old Ely Ray Serna.

Authorities say Serna–using a 12 gauge shotgun–opened fire, hurting two people. One of them is 16-year-old Logan Cole.

He was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital–where he’s in critical, but stable condition.

“I’m praying for them,” Lori Wallace said. “I’m thinking nothing but good thoughts for them.”

Lori Wallace’s daughter is a senior at West Liberty-Salem High School. She was in class at the time of the shooting.

“One of the teachers came in and said active shooter,” Wallace said. “This is not a drill.”

Her daughter reacted fast.

“They took off running,” Wallace said. “And went out to the field and just kept going. Thank goodness the teacher went out there with them.”

Staff members were able to wrestle the shotgun from Serna, according to Police. He’s now being held in a juvenile detention center facing two count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault among other charges.

Wallace says her daughter knows Serna.

“She did have a class or two with him last year,” Wallace said. “Nothing bad had been mentioned about him. She said that he was a nice guy. Nothing out of the ordinary. So it was very shocking.”