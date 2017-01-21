Thousands march in Dayton Women’s Rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds gathered for the Women’s Rally in Downtown Dayton Saturday afternoon.

700 people are expected to attend the rally that started at 1 p.m. at Courthouse Square. The rally is part of more than 600 “sister marches” covering all 50 states and 6 continents.

Representatives from various local organizations spoke at the event to show support for women’s rights and for the rights and dignity of all, regardless of race, religion, ethnic background, sexual preference, gender or economic status.

The local rally was initiated by the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance as an opportunity for those who are unable to go to Washington to show their support.