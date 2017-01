SHELBY CO., OH (WCMH) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 22 pounds of marijuana and 12 pounds of THC edibles during a traffic stop Tuesday, the Patrol said in a press release.

The seized drugs are valued at $154,360.

The Patrol says troopers stopped a vehicle for a turn signal violation at 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-75 in Shelby County. Troopers “observed marijuana debris in plain view in the vehicle” and searched it.