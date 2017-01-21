UD women win 6th straight

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team defeated Saint Joseph’s 64-59 in overtime, Saturday afternoon at UD Arena. The Flyers moved to 12-7 overall and 6-1 in Atlantic 10 play, while the Hawks fall to 7-12 on the season and 3-3 in league action.

Dayton is currently on a six-game winning streak and is tied for first in the A-10 standings with George Washington.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Saint Joseph’s 15, Dayton 10

The game started close and remained that way until the end of the quarter when the Hawks went on a run to take a five-point lead. The Flyers only made two of their last nine shots to end the first quarter. Senior Saicha Grant-Allen led the Flyers with four points. Dayton was unable to convert from the 3-point line, shooting 0-2 while making 33 percent from the field.

2nd Quarter: Saint Joseph’s 26, Dayton 18

Saint Joseph’s maintained its lead to start the second quarter. Dayton was able to cut the advantage to one, 17-16 on a jumper by senior Kelley Austria midway through the period. The Hawks were able to answer with a 9-0 run to stretch the lead to 10, 26-16. The Flyers continued to struggle from beyond the arc missing, their first five shots in the second quarter. Junior Jenna Burdette ended a four-minute scoreless streak in the second quarter to end the Hawks’ run. Dayton headed into the locker room down eight after missing 13 of its last 14 shots, but held Saint Joseph’s scoreless in the last 2:44 of the quarter. Burdette led the Flyers with eight points at half time.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 36, Saint Joseph’s 34

The Flyers were able to start the second half on a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to two, 26-24. The game continued to be close for much of the third. Dayton was able to make a late run in the period to take its first lead of the game, 36-34, with seconds left in quarter. The Flyers were still struggling from the 3-point line. Grant-Allen continued to dominate the boards, grabbing 12 through the first three quarters.

4th Quarter: Dayton 50, Saint Joseph’s 50

The Flyers were able to build on their lead to start the fourth, but the Hawks continued to battle. The Hawks fought back and tied it at 46 with two minutes left on a deep three. Junior Alex Harris answered immediately for the Flyers to take back the lead. With just under a minute left the Flyers were up four, 50-46, after a fast break layup by junior JaVonna Layfield. Saint Joseph’s got a bucket and a foul to pull within one point, 50-49, with 42.6 seconds left and was able would make a stop and get the ball back with 17 seconds left. The Hawks made the back end of two free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime. Dayton was unable to convert from three throughout regulation going 0-12, but had a rebounding margin of +13. Burdette, Austria, and Grant-Allen entered overtime having played every minute of the game.

Overtime: Dayton 64, Saint Joseph’s 59

The Hawks made a three to start the overtime period to move in front 53-50. With just over two minutes left in overtime, the Flyers tied the game at 55, but the Hawks answered immediately with a layup. Austria was able to tie the game again from the free throw line. Burdette ended the 3-point drought for the Flyers with 1:12 left in the game to give Dayton a 60-57 advantage. The Flyers were able to maintain the lead until the end with some good free throw shooting.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The game was close throughout but only had three lead changes. The game was tied seven times.

Dayton dominated the rebounds grabbing 51 while Saint Joseph’s had 36.

The Hawks were able to get 25 points from their bench while the Flyers managed just two.

Dayton went 17-24 from the free throw line, while Saint Joseph’s went 6-8 from the stripe.

Saint Joseph’s was led by Adashia Franklyn and Chelsea Woods with 14 points each. Woods was the Hawks leading rebounder with 11.

Burdette led the Flyers in scoring with 18 points while shooting 7-18 from the field. Allen added 13 points and led the team in rebounding with 16.

KEY STAT

The Flyers were able to get 20 offensive rebounds which was critical to Dayton’s success

UP NEXT

The Flyers will head to the Patriot Center in Virginia to play George Mason on Tuesday. After that they will return home for a game with Rhode Island next Saturday.