Unseasonably warm Saturday with lots of clouds

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Morning temperatures were above our normal high of 35. Today expect unseasonably warm temperatures despite having a lot of clouds around. Record high for today is 75 set in 1906. Enjoy the mild weather this weekend and the dry conditions for today. Next week looks rather unsettled and colder temperatures(near normal) are expected by the end of the week.

Today: Warm, mostly cloudy. High 61

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Patchy fog and a spotty shower late. Low 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. High 57 Low 45

Monday: Showers likely. High 50 Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 47 Low 41

Wednesday: Few showers. High 52 Low 34

Thursday: Few rain or snow showers. High 38 Low 28

Friday: Few snow showers. High 32 Low 24