Classes resume after Champaign Co. school shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Classes will resume Tuesday at West Liberty-Salem High School, according to the school’s website.

District Superintendent Kraig Hissong posted a note thanking everyone for their support since Friday’s shooting.

The note states the district will be resuming classes on January 24th, on a one hour delay schedule. School will start at 8:35 A.M. for MS/HS students and at 8:40 A.M. for elementary students.

Two students were hurt in the shooting. One with non-life threatening injuries and the other is in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting suspect is expected in court Monday.