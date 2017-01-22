United Airlines domestic flights grounded for more than 2 hours

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says all of its domestic flights were grounded Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

The ground was lifted around 9:08 p.m., according to United Airlines Twitter.

2 NEWS called the Dayton International Airport to see if it’s been impacted. A spokesperson said all United Airlines flights for the day had already departed before the issue happened. There are United Airlines flights tomorrow, but it’s unclear whether travelers will be impacted.