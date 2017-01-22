United Airlines domestic flights grounded for more than 2 hours

By Published: Updated:
(KOHN Photo)
(KOHN Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says all of its domestic flights were grounded Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

The ground was lifted around 9:08 p.m., according to United Airlines Twitter.

2 NEWS called the Dayton International Airport to see if it’s been impacted. A spokesperson said all United Airlines flights for the day had already departed before the issue happened. There are United Airlines flights tomorrow, but it’s unclear whether travelers will be impacted.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s