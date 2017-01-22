Doesn’t feel like January! Few showers possible.

A storm system in the southeastern U.S. will be heading towards the mid-Atlantic states today. We will see some scattered showers from this system mainly starting this afternoon through Monday. Temperatures will continue to be above average for this time of year. Normal high is 35. Later this week there will be a pattern change which with bring in seasonable temperatures and a chance of some snow showers.

Today: Early morning fog. Mostly cloudy, mild with a few showers especially this afternoon. High 58

Tonight: Breezy with scattered showers. Low 46

Monday: Breezy, not as warm. Scattered showers. High 48 Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy: High 48 Low 41

Wednesday: Windy. Mostly cloudy. A few showers. High 52 Low 34

Thursday: Colder. Breezy. Few snow showers possible. High 38 Low 28

Friday: Few snow showers possible. High 32 Low 24

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 32 Low 23