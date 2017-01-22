Flyers soar past St. Louis to claim top spot in A10

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton Flyers beat the Saint Louis Billikens with a final score of 67-46 Sunday in front of a crowd of 13,338 at UD Arena. The Flyers improved their record to 15-4 and 6-1 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. Coupled with other league results today, Dayton has currently sole possession of first place in the A-10.

The Flyers had a slow start, trailing SLU 10-4 three minutes and three seconds into the game. But the stifling Flyer defense held the Billikens scoreless for the next 10:13, making the score 27-10 and allowing the Flyers to take a lead that they would never lose.

Dayton has won three straight and eight of nine. Saint Louis falls to 5-14 and 1-6.

1H

•Saint Louis had the lead for the first six minutes of the game, until UD had back-to-back-to-back three pointers – two from Scoochie Smith and one from John Crosby.

•Saint Louis had four fouls before the four minute mark, which allowed Dayton to score some nine points in later the first half. Kendall Pollard his five of six free throws.

•Dayton and Saint Louis shot 36% and 28% from the field, respectively, in the first half.

•Dayton had four blocks in the first half from Pollard, Sam Miller, and Xeyrius Williams.

•UD led at the half, 31-18.

2H

•After the Billikens scored to open the half, Dayton had another burst, going on a 9-0 run to make it 40-20 at the 16:51 mark.

•Dayton had another three consecutive 3-pointers in the second half (two from Charles Cooke and one from Xeyrius Williams) to move the advantage to 51-26 with 12:40 left in the game.

•UD pushed the lead out to 28 (56-28) at the 10:58 mark, before SLU began to cut into the margin.

•The Flyers made 50% of their field goals during the second half, while holding Saint Louis to 32%.

•Freshman Trey Landers scored Dayton’s final five points to make the final 67-46.

Key Numbers

19 – Scoochie Smith led all scorers in the game with 19 points, shooting six of nine from the field with five three-pointers.

15 – Charles Cooke added 15 points, with 13 coming in the second half.

6 – Cooke also passed for a college career-high six assists.

2 – Number of times Dayton has scored over 80% of free throws during the regular season. They have come in e last two games. The Flyers scored 85% of free throws against Saint Louis and 81% against Richmond last week (28 of 36 in the last two games).

9 – Number of players scoring points for Dayton. Ten Flyers got playing time. All nine scholarship players scored, and the 10th, Joey Gruden, had his first career assist.

18 – Dayton has outscored its opponent in the second half 18 times in 19 games this year

30 – Dayton points coming from three pointers. Saint Louis had only nine points from three pointers during the game.

14 – Games Dayton has won this year when shooting over 40 percent. The Flyers are 14-0 with that stat. Dayton had a 43% field goal percentage during this game.

Up Next

•Dayton will have a tough road test on Friday when the Flyers visit VCU. Game time is 9 p.m. ET

•After playing at Fordham on Jan. 31, UD is back home against Duquesne on Feb. 4.