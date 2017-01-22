Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting, 2 injured

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were hurt after a shooting in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say the report came in that two people were shooting at each other. Crews were called out to multiple scenes believed to be connected to the shooting.

Initially, officials were called out to the 4000 block of Bradwood Dr. around 4:40 a.m. and then to the 3100 block of Marlay Rd. around 5:00 a.m. A shooting victim was found at both scenes.

While crews cased the scene Marlay Rd. at Haney Rd. was closed.

Deputies aren’t releasing additional information at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn the identities and conditions of the victims.

