SAN ANTONIO, TX (WCMH) — San Antonio police said 1 person is dead and 6 wounded after an attempted robbery at Rolling Oaks Mall.

A police spokesperson said the robbery happened at KAY Jewelers in the mall. One suspect is in custody, and police are searching for a second.

A shopper inside the mall told NBC affiliate WOAI he heard 6 shots and saw people fleeing the scene. Officials have asked everyone inside the mall to shelter in place, WOAI said.

Police have locked down the mall.