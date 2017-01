MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) -Flames were spotted roaring from the roof of the First Church of God in Middletown by a police officer driving by the Tytus Avenue house of worship shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Middletown Fire Department, with mutual aid help from the Monroe Fire Department was able to get the blaze under control with no injuries. Damage to the building was extensive including a good portion of the roof completely collapsing.

First Church of God’s Facebook page said that church services would be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the gymnasium of the Poasttown First Church of God at 6376 Germantown Road in Middletown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.