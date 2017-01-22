Two taken to hospital after serious crash in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – Troopers are investigating a serious injury crash in Auglaize County.

The accident happened at 5:39 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 33 just west of Kuenstle Road in Wapakoneta.

A Jeep Renegade being operated by 45-year-old Mark Moyler of Waynesfield, was driving east on U.S. 33 when it went left of center and hit a westbound Mercury Sable, operated by 26-year-old Daniel Case of Wapakoneta, head on.

The Jeep came to rest on the road and the Mercury was forced off the north side of the road coming to rest in the ditch.

Moyler was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. Case was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Both victims were wearing seat belts. The cause of the crash is under investigation.