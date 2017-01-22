West Liberty-Salem communities gather for special prayer service

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A special prayer service was held Sunday night inside South Union Mennonite Church in West Liberty.

“Each of us have worshiped at our own churches and we just thought it was important for us to come together and show that we’re united as a christian community,” said Pastor Dick Barrett.

They’re praying for 16-year-old Logan Cole who’s recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

According to his father, two shotgun pellets are in his spinal canal. One of them narrowly missing a nerve.

The community’s also praying for the family of 17-year-old Ely Serna, who’s accused of pulling the trigger.

“Most of the people thought that this could never happen in a community like this but it happens in communities like this all around the country,” Barrett said.

If you drive through West Liberty on US-68, you’ll notice several signs of support.

One reading, “Prayers for our community & school – #WLSstrong”.

“I think they’re focusing on what happened. Everybody’s together and we’ll stay together. As you can see downtown they got the flags going. That’s the school colors,” said life-long resident Jamie Shaffner.

Another event was held specifically for the area youth at “The Grove” on Detroit Street.

“The best thing is talking to one another and supporting one another,” Pastor Barrett said.

Logan’s father wrote on Facebook that his son’s memory of what happened is very vivid. He also thanks everyone who kept his son alive.

Ely Serna is scheduled to appear in court at 9 Monday morning.