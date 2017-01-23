1 in serious condition after Monday morning crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Monday morning.

Fire officials say a car went into a pole at the intersection of Rosedale and James H McGee.

Two people were inside.

The driver was trapped for about 25 minutes and is in serious condition.

“Every [entrapment] is different, but when it’s wedged against a pole, it just makes it more difficult, more challenging,” said District Chief Peter Whitby with the Dayton Fire Department.

The passenger was walking around after the accident.

The Dayton police department is investigating the cause of the crash.