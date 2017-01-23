3 arrested after 12 pounds of meth, and other drugs, found in home

By Published:
Donald Mills, Donald Smith and Robert Goodson (Montgomery County Jail)
Donald Mills, Donald Smith and Robert Goodson (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men are behind bars Monday after a search warrant is issued.

The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force served the two search warrants — one in the 1400 block of Tampa Avenue and another in the 50 block of Glenwood Avenue in Dayton.

There, they found approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine, a “large quantity” of heroin and marijuana. “Several thousand” dollars in cash were also seized from the two houses.

Twenty-six-year-old Donald Mills, 33-year-old Donald Smith and 35-year-old Robert Goodson were all arrested on charges related to trafficking and are currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available Monday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s