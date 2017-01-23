3 arrested after 12 pounds of meth, and other drugs, found in home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men are behind bars Monday after a search warrant is issued.

The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force served the two search warrants — one in the 1400 block of Tampa Avenue and another in the 50 block of Glenwood Avenue in Dayton.

There, they found approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine, a “large quantity” of heroin and marijuana. “Several thousand” dollars in cash were also seized from the two houses.

Twenty-six-year-old Donald Mills, 33-year-old Donald Smith and 35-year-old Robert Goodson were all arrested on charges related to trafficking and are currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available Monday.