Arizona Air Force base on lockdown amid suspicious sounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Air Force says Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Arizona is on lockdown after unconfirmed reports of gunshot sounds.

The base has been on lockdown for about 30 minutes as on-site security investigates.

We are still on lockdown. Base personnel, if you haven't already, please seek shelter. Official updates will be on this page and FB: @DMAFB. — Davis-Monthan AFB (@DMAFB) January 23, 2017