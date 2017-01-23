Charges ignored for officers in Brookville police-involved shooting

By Published:
The two officers involved in a shooting are Officer Henry Edds (left) and Officer Frank Graci (right). Photos: Brookville Police Department)
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Charges have been ignored for the officers involved in a deadly police-involved shoot out.

The officers, listed as “John Doe” on the Montgomery County Grand Jury report is that of Brookville police officers Henry Edds and Frank Graci, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed than 2 NEWS.

Both Edds and Graci were on administrative leave with pay while the investigation was underway.

The investigation is being handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

 

