CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — The Cincinnati Zoo could be getting a baby tiger soon.

The zoo tweeted that, though no ultrasound has been performed, her behavior indicates that Malayan tiger Cinta is expecting. If she is pregnant, she would give birth within the next three weeks.

This would be her first cub, the zoo said. The father is Jalil.

Both tigers moved to the Cincinnati Zoo in January 2016, and the zoo hoped that they would mate.