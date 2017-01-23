Coroner identifies student found dead in Miami University dorm room

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT)— The Butler County coroner has identified the student found dead in a Miami University dorm room Friday morning.

Erica Buschick, 18, of Gurnee, Illinois, was found dead in Morris Hall on the Oxford Campus, the coroner said. The cause of her death is still pending toxicology results.

The 18-year-old’s roommate called 911 at 8:55 a.m. to report her friend’s death. The roommate said the two had been out drinking the night before, and that the teen was intoxicated when they returned to their dorm just after midnight.

When the roommate woke up Friday morning, she said she noticed her friend hadn’t moved, and that’s when she called for help.

Many students were still away for winter break when the incident happened and weren’t on campus yet. Classes resumed Monday.

The university said counseling will be available for anyone who needs to talk.