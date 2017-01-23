Gas prices are low now, but they are expected to rise soon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gas prices around Dayton are down 14 cents and in some places it’s less than two dollars a gallon.

However, you might want to fill up soon.

Gas prices are expected to rise now and that’s because winter gasoline blends are being swapped out with summer blends which are more expensive to produce. There are also various refinery strikes that could bump those prices up.

Wright State University professor Riad Ajami also points to the recent change in administration in Washington D.C.

“This time of the year, refiners turn the faucets off on refining and they move on from the winter blend,” says Ajami.

He adds,”They are also likely to go up because of a major change in administration. They will be inching up, how high? Only Donald Trump and God will know. And one of them is not telling us anything.”