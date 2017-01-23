Indiana State Senator draws controversy for ‘fat women’ Facebook post

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Senator Jack Sandlin is catching heat after a meme regarding recent women’s marches was posted to his Facebook page.

Jack Sandlin, who represents Johnson and Marion counties in district 36, shared a meme that said “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years” to his Facebook page.

Screenshots of the post have been re-posted to his page numerous times. More screenshots have been sent into WDTN’s sister station in Indianapolis WISH-TV newsroom.

Sandlin later posted a response to the controversy on his page, stating “Apparently there is an offensive post on Facebook that’s attributed to me about women in Washington marching. Not sure how that ended up on my Facebook wall but that certainly does not reflect my opinion of women. People who know me will know that’s not my view.”

Both the shared post and the response have since been deleted from his page.

Sandlin is also a former member of the Indianapolis City-County Council.

Sandlin sent out this statement on Monday morning:

Yesterday, an offensive message related to the Women’s March on Washington appeared on my Facebook page. It’s unclear to me how this ended up on my page, but I have removed it. This message in no way represents my views toward women, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who may have seen it.”