Judge to hear pretrial matters in police shooting case

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, Ray Tensing exits Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan's courtroom following the first day of the jury selection process for his murder trial in Cincinnati. Prospective jurors will be questioned Monday, Oct. 31 for Tensing's trial on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting of Sam DuBose after he was pulled over July 19, 2015, near the University of Cincinnati for a missing front license plate. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge who will preside over the murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer will go over pretrial issues in the first hearing in the case since the prosecution revised its team.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz scheduled a Monday morning hearing in the Ray Tensing case, scheduled for trial May 25.

Prosecutor Joe Deters recently announced that he and his two assistants in the first trial are off the case, in favor of two other veteran assistants. He says they will bring a fresh set of eyes, after a November mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

Tensing, who is white, has said he feared for his life when black motorist Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the July 2015 traffic stop.

