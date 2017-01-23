Metroparks Tree Tower closed for repair

MIAMI TOWNSHIP (WDTN) – If you’ve been outside enjoying the warmers temperatures you may have noticed a popular attraction at Cox Arborteum is closed.

During regular maintenance to the Tree Tower, soft spots were found in the three wooden support logs. Wood experts and engineers found the decay was caused by a fungus. Metroparks staff decided to close the tower for safety concerns.

“The first thing we will do is having engineering analysis done on what the best steps would be to replace the logs and then we’ll move forward with that construction. And we’ll reopen the tower as soon as we can,” says, Carrie Scarff Chief of Planning and Projects.

The fungus doesn’t pose harm to the public and was always present in the wood but was activated by moisture. There are no other issues with any other parts of the Tree Tower.

The Tree Tower is 65 feet tall and opened in October 2012.