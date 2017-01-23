Not all of us are professional artists, but fortunately you don’t have to be if you go to Pinot’s Palette. You can paint, drink wine and do it with your loved one. Learn more about the “Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip” classes.
Pinot’s Palette
