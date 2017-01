TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Airport officials reported a fatal private plane crash at the Tucson airport on Monday.

The airport said on its Twitter page that commercial flights were not affected.

There has been a fatal private aircraft crash at @TucsonAirport. Airport operations are continuing. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) January 23, 2017

A witness reported seeing a small plane after it crashed into a wall near the rental car area.

Officials haven’t said how many people were onboard.

A witness video shows a burning plane.

This tweet is from an NBC Affiliate in Tuscon:

Fatal plane crash confirmed at Tuscon Airport https://t.co/UpLHaawL8n pic.twitter.com/pvDWF4k2gB — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) January 23, 2017