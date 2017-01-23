Riverside parent files restraining order against student, says his son was threatened

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A father with a son in the Mad River Schools district says his son’s life has been threatened by a classmate.

Ben Stemple says a student told his 11-year-old son he was going to shoot him in two separate incidents since the school year started at Spinning Hills Middle School.

The district held a meeting with parents Monday morning about the incident. Superintendent Chas Wyen says they conducted an internal investigation and filed a police report.

“It is an ongoing investigation. We have a great relationship with the Riverside Police Department,” said Wyen.

Stemple says he made school administration aware, but is upset with their response.

The district can’t release educational records or  the disciplinary action that took place involving both students due to federal law.

Wyen says student safety is the district’s top priority.

The Riverside Police Department has a hub within the middle school the incident took place.

Wyen says there is no viable threat and parents can be comfortable sending their kids to school.

