DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck jack-knifed Monday morning on a highway ramp blocking traffic,

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene now and a tow truck is trying to clear the area and get traffic flowing again.

The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. on the ramp from westbound I-70 southbound to I-75.

OSP tells 2 NEWS there are no injuries in the crash.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing situation.