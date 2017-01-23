Teacher steals student’s pills, keeps her job

(WSMV) A Tennessee elementary school teacher was caught on camera stealing prescription pills from one of her students, but she was never fired.

A judge gave Jessica Holland a second chance, and because she wasn’t convicted of a crime, the school district let her keep her job.

The video captured by Rutherford County detectives shows Holland, a first grade teacher, taking Adderall pills from a locked cabinet in the nurse’s office

Holland was arrested a week later. Police said she admitted to stealing the pills from one of her students because they “helped her focus and be a better teacher.”

Holland was charged with theft and possession of a schedule 2 drug, but Judge Barry Tidwell retired her case in December, requiring her to take four drug screenings and go through counseling.

Rutherford County Schools officials suspended Holland for two months without pay and transferred her to Stewartsboro Elementary School in Smyrna. That decision has outraged parents.

