Trial begins in Key West for man accused in IS bomb plot

associated-press-logo By Published:
Court-Gavel

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A lawyer says a man accused of conspiring to detonate a bomb at a Florida Keys beach has no connection to Islamic State militants.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Harlem Suarez drew inspiration from the Islamic State and planned to detonate a backpack bomb.

But attorney Richard Della Fera said in an opening statement at the trial of Suarez on Monday that he was goaded along by a paid FBI informant.

The Miami Herald reported that prosecutors portrayed Suarez as someone seeking fame through a bombing. Suarez was arrested in 2015 after accepting an inert device from an FBI employee posing as an extremist.

The two-week trial is taking place in Key West federal court.

Suarez is charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and supporting terrorism.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s