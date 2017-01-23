West Liberty Salem Local School plans to reopen after shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – West Liberty Salem Local Schools will re-open Tuesday morning following Friday’s shooting there.

West Liberty Salem Local School Superintendent Kraig Hissong told 2 NEWS that Tuesday will be a day of healing.

Monday night the school held their regularly scheduled middle school basketball game and an open house for students and parents to return to the building prior to classes resuming, which may provide and added layer of comfort for students.

The k-12 school will officially reopen Tuesday on a one-hour delay and will operate on a modified schedule, to allow teachers and counselor to address Friday’s events with the students. Law enforcement officers will also greet students in the morning and staff members will be present on school buses.

He said the additional safety measures were designed to help students feel safe upon their return to school and in the future.

“To prevent it from happening again we’re reviewing all of our safety plans as you might imagine. We have went through. We feel good about how our plan worked, but we know it could always be better and we will continue to look at that in the days, weeks and months to come to make sure that we are as prepared as we can be,” Hissong said.

Hissong told 2 NEWS it was the school principal and assistant principal who were the first on the scene to help take down the shooter. He also confirmed the areas inside the building impacted by the shooting were all repaired and cleaned up over the weekend.