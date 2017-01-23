West Liberty Salem shooting suspect in court

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspected shooter in the West Liberty Salem High School shooting is due in court on Monday morning.

17-year-old Ely Ray Serna will appear in Juvenile Court in Urbana at 9 a.m.

Serna is accused of shooting two students at West Liberty Salem High School on Friday, critically injuring 16-year-old Logan Cole. Another student received minor injuries.

Serna is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone.

Prosecutors have indicated they’ll ask for Serna to be tried in adult court.

West Liberty Salem Schools are not in session on Monday. Classes will resume on Tuesday with all schools operating on a one-hour delay.