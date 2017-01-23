White House press secretary holds first daily briefing Monday

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, left, and President Donald Trump's White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, right, arrive at a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
NEW YORK (AP) — Another chapter of President Donald Trump’s ongoing battle with the media could be written today when White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his first daily press briefing.

He could face questions about a statement Saturday that included demonstrably false assertions about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. During a visit to the CIA Saturday, Trump declared that journalists are “the most dishonest human beings on Earth,” saying “I have a running war with the media.”

