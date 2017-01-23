Wright State holds Women’s March panel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people from around the world participated in Women’s Marches over the weekend. More than 500-thousand people attended the march in Washington D.C.

Some of those D.C. marchers are now back home in Dayton, where they shared their experience at Wright State University.

There was over fifty people in attendance at a Wright State panel on January 23rd with around fifteen of them having just returned from Washington D.C.

The panel discussed the experience and how community members can continue to push for change.

People discussed how successful this grassroots movement was and how social media brought women together from across the country. Organizers say these marches didn’t have just one purpose but rather they were meant to bring women together.

Peace Lecture Committee member, Andrea Harris says, “There was an incredible energy. Just a feeling of unity and of coming together for people to work for positive change.” She added, “so many people there marching for so many different reasons.

Many people were not entirely sure what the purpose of the march was, but Harris says each person was there for their own reason.

Harris adds, “We must unite against every form of oppression there is to make sure we all live at peace.”