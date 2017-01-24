10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

FOSTORIA, OH. (WISH) – A 10-year-old lead Ohio police on a chase, going 70 miles per hour. The chase happened in Fostoria, Ohio.

Police said an officer noticed a car speeding and weaving into oncoming lanes on a busy road. They said when the officer tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped off, eventually hitting a curb and crippling the SUV.

“Almost lost control, almost made a head on with a semi tractor trailer, which there are a lot of semi-tractor trailers on US-23 in Fostoria. And then actually hit the curb causing some damage to the tire and the rim, so the car became inoperable,” Chief Keith Loreno with the Fostoria Police said.

When the SUV came to a stop and officers approached the vehicle, they said the 10-year-old told them he had taken his parents vehicle without permission to drive into town and buy a soda.

The police chief said this should be a warning for all parents.

“Children have a natural curiosity. I don’t care how old they are. They are going to get into things, every parent knows it,” Chief Keith Loreno said. “I mean, it’s no different than putting the cigarette lighter away or the matches. Put them in a different spot and put some protections in there.”

Police said the child drove 11 miles.

The 10-year-old was charged with fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

At this time the parents are not being charged. The case is being reviewed by juvenile court and child protective services.

CNN contributed to this report.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news