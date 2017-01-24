$2,500 offered for info on Cincinnati girl’s shooting death

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials hoping to help solve the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl say a $2,500 reward is being offered for information about whoever is responsible for her death.

Police say Alexandrea Thompson and her father were shot at a home last Wednesday evening. She later died at a hospital, and her 39-year-old father was being treated for multiple injuries.

Police haven’t released details about the shooting but say multiple people were seen entering the home. Alexandrea’s aunt told The Cincinnati Enquirer that the girl was shot while her father struggled with a gunman who had entered their home.

Mayor John Cranley and Councilman Christopher Smitherman say they’re donating campaign funds to raise the reward for information from $1,000 to $2,500. That’s the largest reward that Crime Stoppers will offer