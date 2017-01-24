Brookville officer-involved shooting video released

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released never before seen video of the officer-involved shooting in Brookville from October.

The video was recorded by the several officers including Frank Graci and Henry Edds, the first two who responded. Edds was injured in the incident.

The video posted below was taken from Officer Graci’s dash camera:

The man accused in the fatal police-involved shooting in Brookville took a plea Friday.

Conrad Davis, who faced multiple charges related to the incident, pled guilty by bill of information. That means that he agreed to a plea deal before the Montgomery County Grand Jury could have formally indicted him on more serious charges.

As a part of the plea, Davis pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, three firearm specifications and felonious assault on a peace officer.

The officers involved are

The October shooting left one Brookville police officer injured and Ashley Sides, Davis’ girlfriend, dead.

Davis will be sentenced at 4 p.m. Feb. 10.