Cleveland police officer killed in crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WKYC) — A Cleveland police officer was killed early Tuesday in a crash that caused the closure of I-90 West at W. 117th.

The officer’s death was confirmed to WKYC by Cleveland Police Union President Steve Loomis.

Authorities say the officer was struck by a white Toyota Camry. The driver didn’t stop, according to police.

Police say the officer was hit while setting up flares at the site of an earlier crash involving a firetruck and a van.

The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed around the crash location.

WEWS-TV reports the hit-and-run occurred in the area where a state trooper was fatally struck during a traffic stop last fall. The driver in that case has pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.