Vacant house fire in Trotwood considered susicious

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a fire at a vacant house in Trotwood is suspicious.

Crews responded to a fire call at a house in the 200 block of Miller Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Fire officials say someone driving by the house called in the fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The house was vacant, with no power or gas going to the structure. Fire officials say the house is a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators will be on scene, trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire.