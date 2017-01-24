Dayton chapter of Red Cross deploys volunteers to the south after deadly storms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is sending volunteers to Georgia and Mississippi to lend help to hundreds of people affected by the storms that produced more than two dozen tornadoes.

The volunteers, one from Beavercreek and one from West Carrollton, deployed Monday. Two other volunteers from Springfield and Union City have also been deployed. More volunteers may join the efforts in the coming days, according to a press release from the Dayton Chapter of the Red Cross.

Thousands of people in Georgia are without power, and the governor has declared a state of emergency in seven counties.

It will provide shelter, food, relief supplies and other types of support to victims there.

Ohio Task Force One is no longer on alert to deploy there.

