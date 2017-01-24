Dayton crash sends one person to the hospital

DAYTON (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Park Drive. Police, firefighters and medics were called to the crash.

Police say a green car pulled into the intersection, hitting a tan car head-on.

The driver of the tan car was taken to a hospital. Several children were also reportedly treated by medics at the scene.

All of the injuries were non-life threatening according to police.

The southbound lanes of Wayne Avenue were closed at the crash site, along with Park Drive going into Wayne Avenue as crews worked to clean-up the scene.

