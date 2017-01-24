Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, continues deliveries with one shoe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A restaurant manager says a delivery driver was robbed Monday night for the second time at the same address.

According to a police report obtained by WDTN.com, a delivery driver from the Red House Chinese restaurant on N. Main Street was robbed at gunpoint outside an apartment on Niagara Avenue.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Niagara Avenue.

Police responded to the area but were unable to find the victim. Officer then went to the restaurant in the 3200 block of North Main Street. Once there they spoke with a manager.

When officers asked to speak with the victim, the manager said he was out making other deliveries with one shoe on because he had left the other behind at the scene of the robbery. The driver had returned to the restaurant to report the incident to his boss before heaeding out for more deliveries.

Officer spoke with the driver who was robbed later and he told them he parked in front of the apartment on Niagara Avenue and when he got out of the car he was approached by a man who pointed a gun at his head. The man then said, “Give me the delivery money,” according to the police report.

The driver removed about $200 and his wallet containing a driver’s license and credit cards and gave them to the man. The victim told police he then saw the man run away on Linda Vista Avenue toward Delaware Avenue.

The suspect is described in the report as a black male, about 6-feet tall and thin.

The manager told police this had been the second robbery at the same address and the same phone number was used both times, according to the police report. Officers asked the manager if the first robbery had been reported and she told them it had.

Officer returned with the driver to the scene and helped him retrieve his missing shoe.